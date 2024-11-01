For Cryin' Out Loud!

Home
Notes
Essays
Short stories
Poems
Making Fun
Archive
About
Hostage
My thoughts on the symbolism of the hostage situation in Gaza
  
Diane Engelhardt
46

October 2024

The Very Least
a poem
  
Diane Engelhardt
11
Never Again Adolf Hitler
a poem
  
Diane Engelhardt
24
October 7 and Every Day After
My thoughts on the deterioration of Western values in the wake of October 7
  
Diane Engelhardt
30
If Keir Starmer Were a Charity Thrift Shop
Part 2 of If Joe Biden Were a Swimming Pool
  
Diane Engelhardt
7

September 2024

Lullaby
a lullaby for the children whose dreams war steals
  
Diane Engelhardt
5
Genocide, an Election Issue?
My thoughts on Israel's American-sponsored genocide as an important election issue
  
Diane Engelhardt
22
Silence
a poem
  
Diane Engelhardt
28
Jump for Joy!
a joyful poem for a change!
  
Diane Engelhardt
11

August 2024

Some Days
a poem
  
Diane Engelhardt
15
If Joe Biden Were a Swimming Pool
a poem
  
Diane Engelhardt
24
Guess What? It Can Get Worse, a Lot Worse!
My thoughts on Israeli soldiers' right to rape Palestinian prisoners
  
Diane Engelhardt
17
© 2024 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture