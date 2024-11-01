For Cryin' Out Loud!
Hostage
My thoughts on the symbolism of the hostage situation in Gaza
Nov 1
•
Diane Engelhardt
50
October 2024
The Very Least
a poem
Oct 25
•
Diane Engelhardt
15
Never Again Adolf Hitler
a poem
Oct 18
•
Diane Engelhardt
24
October 7 and Every Day After
My thoughts on the deterioration of Western values in the wake of October 7
Oct 11
•
Diane Engelhardt
34
If Keir Starmer Were a Charity Thrift Shop
Part 2 of If Joe Biden Were a Swimming Pool
Oct 4
•
Diane Engelhardt
20
September 2024
Lullaby
a lullaby for the children whose dreams war steals
Sep 27
•
Diane Engelhardt
19
Genocide, an Election Issue?
My thoughts on Israel's American-sponsored genocide as an important election issue
Sep 20
•
Diane Engelhardt
24
Silence
a poem
Sep 13
•
Diane Engelhardt
31
Jump for Joy!
a joyful poem for a change!
Sep 6
•
Diane Engelhardt
22
August 2024
Some Days
a poem
Aug 30
•
Diane Engelhardt
30
If Joe Biden Were a Swimming Pool
a poem
Aug 23
•
Diane Engelhardt
37
Guess What? It Can Get Worse, a Lot Worse!
My thoughts on Israeli soldiers' right to rape Palestinian prisoners
Aug 16
•
Diane Engelhardt
24
