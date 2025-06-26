Listen to a reading of What Do You Say?
What do you say to an inconsolable little boy after his father is killed in an Israeli air attack? There, there now, don’t cry, sweetheart? Do you say Baba’s in a better place? Your grandfather, your brother, your uncle, your cousin (if he still has one) will be your father now. What do you say to a distraught young boy whose father is shot in the head when he went to find food for his starving children? Do you say that it was Allah’s will? Your father was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Or do you say it was his father’s fault? He was acting suspiciously. He posed a threat. He got what he deserved. What do you say to a frantic teenager after he’s watched his father bleed to death from torn limbs and shrapnel wounds? That life goes on? Do you say that one day you’ll get over it? When the worst is over, everything will go back to normal, just wait and see. It’s always better, in the end, to forgive and forget, to move on. Do you expect the angry young sons of too many dead fathers to believe you? Would you? Link to video: Gaza boy inconsolable after father killed by Israeli air attack
That is heartbreaking.
The grief must be unbearable, and I'm sure these children will be traumatized for life. All under the cold gaze of western elites who support the Israelis as they continue to do this for almost twenty years. No matter how much we protest. It's beyond infuriating.