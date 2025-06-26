For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2d

That is heartbreaking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

The grief must be unbearable, and I'm sure these children will be traumatized for life. All under the cold gaze of western elites who support the Israelis as they continue to do this for almost twenty years. No matter how much we protest. It's beyond infuriating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture