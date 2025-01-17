Listen to a reading of Did You Hear Who Died Today?

The following is the passage from Don't Look Left: A Diary of Genocide by Atef Abu Saif that inspired, or triggered, me to write this poem.

“Did you hear who died today?” one of them asks the hated question, the inevitable question, before they crawl under their blankets and close their eyes to the cold dark. 70 people in an overnight strike on Gaza City. 20 in an attack on Jabaliya. 5 people in a strike on a home in Rafah. At least 12 in al-Mawasi, including 3 children. Someone who told stories. Someone who taught their children. Someone who baked good bread. Someone they grew up with. Someone they respected and admired. Someone they loved— a brother, a mother, an uncle, a wife, a daughter, a grandson, a second cousin, a sister-in-law, a friend, an entire family, a newborn, killed in a bombing, shot in the head, tortured to death, burnt alive in a tent, crushed under rubble, disappeared, lost, gone. Tomorrow, or the day after, or another day not so far away, one of them will ask again the hated question: “Did you hear who died today?” But on this day, one of them, or more of them, will not hear the hated question. On this day, one of them, or more of them, will be the answer no one wants to hear.