Listen to a recording of Write My Name:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Write my name on my arms and legs so that when I’m blown to pieces whoever finds what’s left of me will know that I was not some stray animal caught in the blast, but a human being, and my family can stop searching and calling. Write my name on a gravestone so that when my body is recovered, crushed, dismembered, bloody, broken, my surviving family may come to pray and remember my smile, my voice, my laughter, my hopes, my dreams. Write my name in a book or on a document so that there will be proof that I was born and lived, if only for days or a few years before I died of starvation or disease, before I was killed and trapped under the rubble. Write my name on a concrete wall so that you will know which side of good and bad, right and wrong, the blessed and the damned, I belong to, and what chances I have to live out my life in safety, peace and freedom. No, write my name in the sand with a stick so that the wind may blow or the sea may wash away my name, for how much does it matter that I was ever born?