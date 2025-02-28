Listen to an audio recording of A Safe Place:

Show me a safe place beneath a bright, cloudless sky where no Israeli war planes, no swarms of quadcopters fly. Find me a safe place to escape this holocaust of rubble, ruins and the last remains of the martyrs we have lost. Dig me a safe place so that I can bury the bones of my family, my friends, my neighbours, their broken corpses cold as stones. Take me to a safe place, one that’s nice, clean and warm so that who’s still left of my family will have shelter from the next storm. Build me a safe place like a fortress on a high hill with walls no army can scale or bomb, my family, my people to kill. Make me a key to this safe place, a fine house with many bright rooms, and a garden where olive and orange trees burst into fragrant, sweet bloom. Let me stay forever in this safe place where I will have my own bed, or is there nowhere a safe place until I lie, buried among the dead? No, let us turn this blood-soaked land into a safe place from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea so that every child, woman and man, Muslim, Christian and Jew can live in freedom, peace, and equal dignity.