Listen to an audio recording of A Safe Place:
A Safe Place
Show me a safe place beneath a bright, cloudless sky where no Israeli war planes, no swarms of quadcopters fly. Find me a safe place to escape this holocaust of rubble, ruins and the last remains of the martyrs we have lost. Dig me a safe place so that I can bury the bones of my family, my friends, my neighbours, their broken corpses cold as stones. Take me to a safe place, one that’s nice, clean and warm so that who’s still left of my family will have shelter from the next storm. Build me a safe place like a fortress on a high hill with walls no army can scale or bomb, my family, my people to kill. Make me a key to this safe place, a fine house with many bright rooms, and a garden where olive and orange trees burst into fragrant, sweet bloom. Let me stay forever in this safe place where I will have my own bed, or is there nowhere a safe place until I lie, buried among the dead? No, let us turn this blood-soaked land into a safe place from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea so that every child, woman and man, Muslim, Christian and Jew can live in freedom, peace, and equal dignity.
For Cryin' Out Loud! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These poems are heart-wrenching and infuriating in their beauty, Diane.
That longing! How it must exist in so many many hearts and hopeful spirits. Evokes the essence from revolutionary poetry