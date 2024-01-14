Listen to the author reading If I Were a Child in Gaza.
If I were a child in Gaza, (if I am not already dead and wrapped in a white blood-stained shroud with my name written in black marker), I would have only one arm or one leg or no legs and no crutches, no wheelchair, no prosthesis, so that my father (if I still have a father) would have to carry me in his arms or on his bent back like a donkey. I would have no medicine to relieve my pain or stop my stumps, my wounds, my burns from bleeding, weeping and festering and my poor mother (if I still have a mother) would try to comfort me with her kisses, her tears and her prayers. If I were a child in Gaza, I would cry for bread my mother or father cannot give me and my brothers and sisters (if I still have brothers and sisters). I would sip unclean water and every salty trickle would burn my throat and come out, thin and putrid, into my pants or diaper. I could not take a bath or a shower or wash in warm, soapy water. I would be dirty, cold and scared, homeless. If I were a child in Gaza, I would have no toys to play with and no school to attend with my friends, (if I still have friends). And I would always be seeking, not a playground or a beach in the sun, but a safe place (if there are still safe places) where I would crouch and hide from the bombs, the bullets, the soldiers. I would tremble and cry and cling to someone in my family (if I still have a family to protect me), and I would want the blasts, the explosions, the screams, the noise, the terror to stop, now and forever. If I were a child in Gaza, I would be afraid to go to sleep (if I have a bed, a mat, a plastic bag to lie on and a blanket to cover me) and I would be afraid to wake up. Sleep would come only when my eyes (if I still have eyes), were too heavy, too sore, too blurry to stay open. But I would not know the difference between each fierce, dark night and every endless day. If I were a child in Gaza, I would look up at the sky and wish that I could fly like a bird high above the clouds and far, far away where nothing could harm or catch me. And when one day this hell on earth is over, I will fly back to my people and the place where I was born, and there we will rebuild, insh’allah, and stay.
Thanks for reading For Cryin' Out Loud!! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Powerful. Thank you.
Thank you for highlighting the reality of Gaza's children. And the insha'Allah at the end was beautiful.