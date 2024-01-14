For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin C. Fredricks IV's avatar
Martin C. Fredricks IV
Jul 21

Powerful. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abdirahman Mohamed's avatar
Abdirahman Mohamed
Jul 20

Thank you for highlighting the reality of Gaza's children. And the insha'Allah at the end was beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture