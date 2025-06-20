For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
12h

You have built so nicely on Shakespeare's original: "Cry Havoc and let slip the dogs of war." Let us hope that those dogs are put down -- SOON!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
3h

The Demon dogs of war are terrifying and enraging, but the demon humans of war are even worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture