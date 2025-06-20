Listen to an audio recording of The Demon Dogs of War:

Here they go, the demon dogs of war, growling and howling to high heaven. Foaming and frothing at the mouth they leap, clawed paws in the air. Fangs bared, hackles raised and ears laid back, they strain and break their chains! The smell of splattered blood, the taste of spilling, oozing guts, the thrill of soaring engines and falling, exploding bombs, buildings crumbling and collapsing into smoke, dust and rubble, bodies burst, ruptured and flung in the blast, dismembered parts and pieces of unidentifiable persons, the wounded writhing and screaming for help or a merciful release, survivors crying and calling out for love ones lost, buried, incinerated, vaporized, gone, sirens blaring and crowds scrambling in every direction, not knowing where or how to flee in time and for how long. This is the food they feed on, the demon dogs of war: Chaos, collapse, death, destruction, dissolution, desperation, suffering. Such are the bright, blinding images that fill their dreams of fame and glory, that fuel their delusions of grandeur, that enflame their lust for supremacy, power and profit. Unrestrained by international law, unreined in by reason and morality, untrained in diplomacy and decency, the demon dogs of war will run wild until at last they are put down.