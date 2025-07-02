For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

This moral injury will never go away, Diane. And we who are witnessing it now will never forget. Or forgive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture