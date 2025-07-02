Listen to a recording of Don’t Look:

Don’t look at the dead three-month-old baby, her tiny body starved from birth and shrunken to nothing but knobby bone, stringy sinew and black hair. Don’t look at the bony, paper-thin faces, the sunken, vacant eyes, the long, brittle limbs of listless, skeletal children, all born to die preventable deaths. Don’t look at the girl and her mother picking rice and pasta, like chickens, off the ground, or the limp young girl holding a bowl of dust and howling for food. Don’t look at the young mother and father fighting to keep hungry twins alive on one can of formula per week and purified lentils until the lentils run out. Don’t look at the grief-stricken parents kissing white shrouds that weigh next to nothing, or the father carrying his charred son from a burning school and crying, “What was his crime?” Don’t look at any of the 66 children who’ve starved to death, before the eyes of the world. No, don’t look, at the crowds scrambling, stumbling, running, racing for a box of food under Israeli gunfire. In case these images are too distressing, in case they spoil your appetite or follow you like leprous beggars down the stuffed aisles of Costco or Whole Foods, you'd better not look in the mirror, either.