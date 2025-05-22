For Cryin' Out Loud!

Susan T
13hEdited

And please, don't talk to me about 2 Jewish people being shot in cold blood in Washington if you aren't going to talk at least as loudly about the thousands of children and adults being murdered in cold blood in Gaza.

J C
13h

Accurate. I just heard an NPR story about this topic. Antisemitism is their gaslighting word. Not 1 word about Palestine. Hypocrites All.

