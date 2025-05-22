Listen to an audio recording of Don’t Talk to Me:
Don’t talk to me about Jesus Christ and how he died on the cross to save humanity from sin when every day for nineteen months Palestinian children, mothers, fathers, the sick, the elderly, the disabled are sacrificed in the killing fields of Gaza for our complicity and silence. No, not another word about our Lord and Saviour! Don’t talk to me about the rules-based order, international humanitarian law, the ICJ or ICC, when every day for nineteen months now Israel has violated every law on the books and evaded prosecution through bribery, extortion, and accusations of antisemitism because, God’s self-chosen people are above all but God’s laws. No, not another word about Thou shalt not kill! Don’t talk to me about democracy, freedom of speech and human rights, when every day for nineteen months now pro-Palestinian protestors have been arrested without charge, abducted and imprisoned in detention centres for deportation, when journalists are harassed, interrogated, silenced, and accused of terrorism for telling the truth about Israel’s crimes. No, not another word about western civilization! Don’t talk to me about right and wrong, good and evil, good guys and bad guys, when every day for nineteen months now, it’s perfectly acceptable to cheer for Israel, to send more bombs, more drones, more shells, yet it’s a crime to oppose genocide, torture, rape, starvation, displacement and war. No, not another word about morality! No more cheap talk! No more special reports! No more hollow speeches! No more sound and fury! But if words are all you have, then go ahead, try and tell me how many mouths they'll feed, how many wounds they’ll heal, how many homes they’ll build, how many lives they’ll save before there’s no one left to save.
And please, don't talk to me about 2 Jewish people being shot in cold blood in Washington if you aren't going to talk at least as loudly about the thousands of children and adults being murdered in cold blood in Gaza.
Accurate. I just heard an NPR story about this topic. Antisemitism is their gaslighting word. Not 1 word about Palestine. Hypocrites All.