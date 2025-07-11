Image from The UK’s Establishment Genocide Circus, Truth Decay, jamesmacleod.substack.com

Hey, everybody, have you heard about the new dance craze sweeping the halls of power? All around the world from west to east, north to south—heads of state, cabinet ministers, dignitaries, ambassadors, politicians at every level—are doing it. In fact, this dance is so popular that media personalities and celebrities are joining in!

No, this dance is not The Dirty Shirt; it’s called The Grovel Rock. And it’s not only fun, easy and profitable to do: it’s anti-antisemitic. Here’s how it goes …

Listen to The Grovel Rock and sing along:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Every grovel guy and girl All around the grovel world Gonna do the grovel rock All around the grovel clock Keir be nimble, Ursula quick Give Bibi’s boots another lick Get down on the floor and show Who’s the boss and who’s the schmo Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha Grovel, grovel Lower, lower now How low can you go? First you say that Israel has The right to defend itself, Then you send more bombs and shells To make Gaza a living hell Merz be nimble, Macron fast Bend down and kiss Bibi’s ass ‘Cause it’s really no great shock How they do the grovel rock Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha La, la, la, la, la, la ... Genocide here, genocide there What do leaders really care If children die, if mothers weep Long as they’re not losing sleep World be nimble, world be quick ‘Cause there is no magic trick Get down on your hands and knees Trump and Bibi will be pleased. Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha C'mon now, lower that moral bar You’ll be a grovel star How low can you go?

