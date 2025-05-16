For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

2d

"In an appearance on Sky News, “acclaimed” historian and author, Simon Sebag Montefiore expressed his concern that Jews will be blamed for Israel’s current blockade of food, water, fuel and medical supplies into Gaza, and that the end of the 80-year taboo on antisemitism has allowed pro-Palestinian protestors to exploit medieval tropes of antisemitism. "

I don't blame Jews. I blame Israel. Israel should not do that, if they don't want to be blamed.

Like refusing to blame a robber because it might make his family look bad. Whatever next?

2d

The "anti-Semitism" card is a cynical and despicable tactic that has spread from Israel to the USA. We have a president (actually a dictator) who has cut funding or threatened to cut funding to various distinguished universities, citing "anti-Semitism" (among other issues). Really? Then what about the numerous White House officials who have ties to REAL anti-Semites? [Source: https://www.npr.org/2025/05/14/nx-s1-5387299/trump-white-house-antisemitism?utm_campaign=npr&utm_medium=social&utm_term=nprnews&utm_source=facebook.com]

Criticism of genocide is NOT anti-Semitism: end of discussion. Diane Engelhardt's twenty questions demolish any justification for the crimes the IDF commit in Gaza.

My only disagreement is with the death toll. While it may stand at the figure cited "officially," the true count may well be more than three times that figure: per an estimate more than ten months ago! https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/12/gaza-death-toll-indirect-casualties -- and if that's not "genocide," I hope someone will explain the term to me more fully.

