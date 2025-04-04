On January 20, President Trump signed an executive order restoring freedom of speech and ending the online censorship that had been encouraged under the Biden administration. As Arte Johnson in a German soldier’s get-up used to say on Laugh-In: Verrry interesting! Because …

On March 8, graduate student and US permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil was arrested in Manhattan by plainclothes Department of Homeland Security agents while he and his pregnant American wife were returning home from dinner. The next morning, he was transported to a facility in New Jersey, then later taken to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Centre where he is still being held. The reason: his pro-Palestinian, anti-genocide activism at Columbia University. [Read his letter to the public here.]

Next, on March 18, Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese nephrologist and assistant professor at Brown University, was detained by immigration authorities at Boston Logan International Airport and subsequently deported to Lebanon where she’d been visiting family. The reason: her attendance at the funeral of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and the “sympathetic pictures and videos” of prominent resistance leaders on her phone. [Read more here.]

Then, on March 25, Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University and Fulbright scholar, was kidnapped on the street by masked plainclothes agents and detained for deportation in Louisiana. The reason: her participation in student protests against the genocide in Gaza and the op-ed she co-authored in the school newspaper urging the university to divest from companies tied to Israel, and demanding that it acknowledge the genocide in Gaza. [Read more here.]

Noteworthy is the fact that, although treated like criminals, none of the three individuals has been accused of a crime, and no evidence of unlawful activity has been produced.

On the same day that Ms Öztürk was arrested, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a press conference during which he boasted about pulling more than 300 student visas, something he does everyday. “Every time I find one of these lunatics,” he declared, “I take away their visa.” (Who, I might ask, is the lunatic here?)

If Trump, Rubio, the US State Department, the DHS, and most of the US Congress have their way—and who’s really behind this rabid crackdown on free speech if not Netanyahu and his gang, the ADL, National Jewish Advocacy Center, AIPAC, StopAntisemitism, Canary Mission, and other Zionist organizations?—this is what will happen to you if you speak out against, write about, and protest genocide, war, war crimes, ethnosupremacist racism, fascism, your government’s complicity and support for Israel: YOU WILL BE arrested, abducted, detained, interrogated, imprisoned, deported, blacklisted, expelled, defamed, harassed, intimidated, threatened, fired. You will have your passport and your electronic devices confiscated; your visa revoked; your democratic rights violated; your home raided, your career, your future, possibly even your life, ruined. You will be branded a terrorist, a member of Hamas, an antisemite, a Nazi, a public enemy, a threat to society, or worse.

We are free falling into an Orwellian world in which you dare not say anything about what is happening to the Palestinians in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank that is short of “I love Israel”. Clearly, what you are supposed to do is cheer for Israel, cheer for Zionism, cheer for genocide, cheer for fascism, cheer for more shipments of bombs and weapons, cheer for world war, for cryin’ out loud! With that sad reality in mind, I must ask how does anyone with a conscience and the courage of their convictions stand up for the Palestinians and avoid ending up in jail? Because the problem is not only what you say, but how you say it!

Thinking about messaging brought me back to my high school days when I used to make up new cheers. So here goes …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rah, rah, Israel, We love you, you’re the best Because you never give genocide A single day of rest. Go, Israel, go, go! Kill kids, mothers and fathers as well! Israel’s moral IDF is turning Gaza into a living hell! Dead journalists, Dead doctors, dead nurses, medics too, Hospitals in rubble, houses in ruins, Hip-hip-hooray, yahoo! Ethnically cleanse Gaza! Attack Lebanon, Syria, Iran! When it comes to waging brutal war, Israel’s the one country that legally can. With Captain Bibi, Smotrich, Katz, Halevi, Ben-Gvir, The hostages will be home soon If only as corpses, have no fear! Israel, Eretz Israel, Star of David in white and blue, No matter how many civilians you murder America will stand by you! Of course, I’m not suggesting that people hit the streets dressed up like a squad of cheerleaders in short skirts and skimpy tops and turn cartwheels for Israel, though probably not a damn thing would happen to them. In fact, they’d most likely get police protection and loads of positive media attention. Besides, the intended irony and sarcasm would go right over the heads of these fanatics, lunatics, bigots and butchers who actually do cheer for Israel. I can only hope that more and more people will get angrier, louder, stronger, braver, more creative and more resolute. After all, the powers-that-be can’t arrest, imprison or deport all of us, now can they? Footnote: In addition to Khalil, Alawieh and Öztürk, let us not forget: 1. British journalists Sarah Wilkinson, Richard Medhurst and Asa Winstanley who were subjected to house raids, arrest, interrogation and extreme harassment in the UK. (After his home was raided in Vienna, Medhurst was also detained by Austrian police and threatened with 10 years in prison for being “a member of Hamas.”) 2. Palestinian-American journalist and executive director of Electronic Intifada Ali Abunimah, who was arrested in Switzerland before he was scheduled to deliver a speech, detained and deported. 3. Dr. Joanne Liu, Canadian paediatrician and associate professor at McGill University, whose scheduled presentation for March 19 on humanitarian aid in times of crisis, was cancelled by New York University the night before. 4. Just this Wednesday, German immigration authorities announced deportation orders for four foreign residents who participated in protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. 5. The wave of lawsuits filed against pro-Palestinian American citizens, advocacy groups and media outlets by Israeli plaintiffs that, according to a MintPress article , are “paving the way for the AIPAC-backed ‘nonprofit killer bill’ to take effect”. You can only wonder who will they be coming for next?

