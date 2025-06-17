We are living in strange, strange times—times that I can describe only as the Age of Crazy, Stupid, Sick and Unbelievably Outrageous. If you’re in doubt, then take a look around and tell me what you see because …

War is OK. Genocide is OK. Ethnic cleansing is OK. Mass starvation is OK. Fascism is OK. Ethnosupremacy is OK. Censorship is OK. Surveillance is OK. Deportation is OK. Defamation is OK. Militarization is OK. Bare-faced lying is OK. Hubris and colossal arrogance are all OK.

And what’s not OK? Negotiation. Dialogue. International humanitarian law. Human rights. Habeas corpus. Freedom of speech and assembly. Peaceful protest. Civil disobedience. Respect. Decency. Compassion. Humility. Responsibility. Immigrants. The environment. Human life. The future.

It’s as if the whole world has gone off its rocker. Lost its marbles. Is out to lunch and as dumb as post. Has come down with a killer viral infection. Is about to bite the dust. Defies all reason. Blows your fucking mind!

Because what’s not crazy, stupid, sick and unbelievably outrageous about Israel starting a war with Iran supported, of course, by the US and cheered on by their sycophantic allies? What’s not crazy, stupid, sick and unbelievably outrageous about a bigger war, as if there weren’t enough already, that has the potential to spark a regional conflict, wreak havoc on the world economy, and unleash WWIII? What’s not crazy, stupid, sick and unbelievably outrageous about a handful of billionaires and arms manufacturers continuing to reap shitloads of money from conflict, destruction, repression and human suffering because money, let’s face it, and the raw power money buys are really what the Age of Crazy, Stupid, Sick and Unbelievably Outrageous is all about? And what’s not crazy, stupid, sick and unbelievably outrageous, someone please tell me, about frothing-at-the-mouth neo-cons lusting for a nuclear war that no one can possibly win but which loony Christian Zionists and unhinged Evangelicals believe will bring about the Second Coming of Christ and their glorious ascent into God’s Kingdom? What’s not crazier, stupider, sicker and more unbelievably outrageous than grown-ups who still believe in fairy tales and delusional fantasies?

Back to Israel. What’s crazier, stupider, sicker and more unbelievably outrageous than world leaders doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING SUBSTANTIAL OR MEANINGFUL, to stop Israel’s mad dog genocide in Gaza and to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid? What’s crazier, stupider, sicker and more unbelievably outrageous than the international community standing by with their mouths open, their eyes closed and their hands in their pockets while babies, children, pregnant women, mothers, fathers, grandparents are blown to pieces, burnt to a crisp, maimed and traumatized for life, driven to despair and starved to death? What’s crazier, stupider, sicker and more unbelievably outrageous than the International Court of Justice sitting on a mountain of documented evidence, yet never coming to a final ruling on South Africa’s case for genocide while psychotic Israel commits war crime after war crime in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and now Iran? My answer: Nothing in my experience or imagination!

One good thing, I suppose, is that people are waking up to what’s crazy, stupid, sick and unbelievably outrageous about this world of ours, and they are standing up, speaking out and resisting in increasing numbers. These numbers are being met, however, with increasing repression, like what happened in LA to anti-ICE protestors and the 12 activists on the Madleen, and what’s happening in Egypt to the thousands of people on a march to Gaza. And that repression is going to get harder, heavier and more brutal, you can bet on it!

I can only shake my aching head and wonder where the hell is the world headed? And will we ever get off this runaway train, this wild roller coaster ride, this rickety ship of fools—whatever you want to call it—in one piece? Inevitably, this Age of Crazy, Stupid, Sick and Unbelievably Outrageous will end, and change will come. But not without, most likely and necessarily, Israel, the US and the collective West self-destructing or imploding. And in the process, this gang of thugs and degenerates will try to take down with them as many as they can, you can bet on that, too!

The Big Question is what our world will look like in the aftermath. Will human beings go the way of the dinosaurs, or will the survivors replay the whole tragic comedy, starting at Act One, Scene One? Or will there be enough sane, smart, balanced and reasonable people left on this abused and damaged earth to bring forth the Age of Love, Peace and Harmony? Who knows? Least of all me. What I do know, though, is that I’m not likely to live long enough to see it. Or that I even want to.

Sorry, folks, but if a little optimism is what you’re looking for, I’m fresh out.

