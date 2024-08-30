Listen to an audio recording of Some Days:
Some days, I could run down the street screaming at the top of my lungs: Stop this bloody war, stop the genocide! Stop now, you beasts, you butchers, you bastards! Because don’t you need to yell and howl and scream blue murder to make people hear and feel the pain, the suffering, the despair of innocent children? Other days, I could stay in bed with the covers over my head, sleep, curled into a ball, and dream not crazy dreams where I’m running in slow motion from demons, unable to call for help, but sweet dreams filled with bright light. Because don’t you need a dream to give you a reason to wake up and face another day? Some days, I could cry a river, burst like a dam in a flood of hot tears and broken sobs, weep for the dead, the dying, the doomed, empty out like a storm cloud. Because don’t you need once in awhile to let go of what builds up inside before it eats you alive? Other days, I could move to a small island, hide out in a cabin in the woods where the only sounds I hear are birds singing in the trees, eagles calling like wind chimes, seals arp-arping on the rocks, waves washing on the shore, where at night I can stare at the stars in awe of a greater, higher, wiser power. Because don’t you need now and then to get far, far away from this crazy, noisy world? Most days, I don’t scream my head off, I don’t stay in bed, I don’t cry my eyes out, I don’t run away. Because I need to make the most of the days, the months, the years that remain to me in this crazy, noisy world, and the best I can do is turn my screams, my weariness, my tears into poems, and not forget or overlook the good in the world. More poems in Poems.
I feel despair sometimes and want to stay in bed. The other thing I feel is rage that a few people are destroying our world so that they can be rich. When they hint at nuclear war that rage is mixed with just not understanding how they can be so stupid and careless.
Diane Engelhardt, what a marvelous, marvelous poet you are! Absolutely fabulous and beautiful poem. I'm in awe......