For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

Thanks for this totally appropriate post, Diane, and I was thrilled to see my painting at the bottom of it. I hope Gaza is flooded with boats containing food and aid, that Israel's government falls and that all those trucks carrying food and aid can get it.

#FreePalestine! 🇯🇴🇯🇴🇯🇴

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
EGE's avatar
EGE
1d

Zionism has to be purged just like Nazism!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture