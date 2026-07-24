For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

Gossip, eh? Another good piece of writing, Diane.

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Veronica Baker's avatar
Veronica Baker
20h

What I love about your writing is that you don't do what a lot of authors do and try to force words where words should never go. Your people always speak in the same way that we do, you keep them human and relatable. I love this story, which from me is one massive compliment as it's rare I touch this genre of fiction but I do like relatable characters so I can enjoy your writing.

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