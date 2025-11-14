I’ve writing on Substack for two years now, and here is it: my first collection of short fiction—You Never Know and other stories!

The five short stories and one novella explore how love and forgiveness heal the pain of loss. The title novella, You Never Know, follows Peggy and Sadie, two girls who are different as they are alike, and a friendship that endures both happy times and devastating tragedy. In Lost and Found, Claire flies to Paris to recover some measure of the love she lost when her husband was killed in a tragic accident in front of the Musée d’Orsay. Fat Chance tells the story of an enchanting encounter with a young man in a bar that takes Trish on a serendipitous search on social media. Forbidden and Eden follow Greta and Bob whose love, first seeded in adultery, blooms in marriage and flourishes despite the challenges of age and dementia. In Old Fools, Greta now a lonely widow, and George, a divorced ex-musician, are too old for romance. But when the vivacious Cora housesits for George’s neighbours, somebody is bound to make a fool of themselves.

You Never Know and other stories is available in paperback or e-book on:

Amazon.com

Amazon.ca

Amazon.uk

(It is also available in other countries, but I don’t have the links right now. Sorry!)

Excerpts from each story will be published on Substack so that you can familiarize yourself with the style, characters and content.

Short fiction may seem quite a departure from the poems and essays that I have been publishing on For Cryin’ Out Loud. While it’s important to keep up with what’s going on in our nutty, noise world, there are times when the heart needs a good story.

As always, I welcome your feedback, especially any comments that you’d like to pass on to me and to potential readers after you’ve read the book! 😉