For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

An excellent piece of writing, Diane, about an ugly situation.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
7h

An interesting story about real people and probably couples we have known in our own families and friends over the years. I've seen it happen with a few relatives of mine and a few friends in years past. In some cases it was quite painful for one of the mates, where that "third" person was involved.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane Engelhardt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture