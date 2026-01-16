For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

18hEdited

off topic but after reading about how Europe is going nuts about Trump wanting Greenland, another real estate holding.

He's, pure and simple, a Madman!

Every country should just stop communicating with him. Period. No phone calls, no visits. Nothing.

The USA has no allies. They should face facts.

Let the politicians in the USA deal with him. Obviously, the citizens have no power to do anything. If one gets shot by one of his Brown Shirt thugs, he just ups the threats and violence.

Our most dangerous "Ally" Israel will continue to work him over for $$ for their crazy Zionism. They will be defeated in the end.

Then they can claim what they crave: to be VICTIMS again.

A superior race of victims.

What a con job.

19h

Keep writing. It's good for your brain, heart and sanity. Amusing for the readers. Inspiring others to do the same..(maybe).

I wrote for about 30 years after I turned 18, dealing with a marriage I didn't chose and 3 kids. Reading back through that stuff, before I pitch it out, has made me aware that I had a life...quite a life, because I always had a life outside of that marriage. Actually, many lives.

Writing kept me sane and looking back I can attest to the truth that I was sane, although, I wasn't sure I was.

