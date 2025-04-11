Listen to a recording of Under the Rubble:

Every day, all day, starving, dark-eyed children crowd against wire fences and hold out battered pots, filthy pans, dirty bowls and bottles, to be handed a bit of food, a drop of water. Wounded children with no surviving family lose their limbs in bomb blasts, die in agony of burns and injuries no nurse or doctor can soothe or treat in a barely functioning shell of a hospital as they battle their own exhaustion, hunger and helplessness. Malnourished pregnant women miscarry or give birth without anesthetic or medication in open streets, in public toilets, in cars, on bloody floors to stillborn or underdeveloped babies their dry breasts cannot feed. Forced to strip and remove their veils, women and young girls are touched by soldiers who threaten rape, and call them bitches and whores. Unarmed men are rounded up, stripped, zip-tied, and loaded onto trucks and taken no one knows where. Young boys waving a white flag are droned or shot and bulldozed into the sand or left on the ground for roaming dogs to feed on. Medics and emergency workers are executed with their hands and feet tied and buried along with their vehicles. Another journalist is shot in the head or buried alive in a tent. Displaced, disrupted families are driven from one safe zone to the next safe zone where more displaced, disrupted families shelter in plastic tents, seek refuge in streets running with sewage and choking with refuse and detritus, where there is no aid, no food, no fuel, no clean water, no electricity, no hope. Every day, all day, we see on our screens if we’re looking, we hear Gaza, if we’re listening, crying, screaming, pleading, praying for the world’s help. But where shall help come from? While world leaders strut and pose, feign outrage and bewilderment, yet supply Israel with more weapons; while the President welcomes a war criminal with open arms and entertains ethnic cleansing as the right choice, as a final solution, the walls are tumbling around us, the ceiling is crashing down on our heads, the floor is crumbling beneath our feet, and we are trapped under the rubble of our sick civilization, we are gasping, gulping for air.