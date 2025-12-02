There are times when a good laugh is good medicine. I’m talking about the kind of good laugh that has you howling, your eyes streaming and your abdominal muscles aching as mine did when I watched this video. (You may have to double-click to watch it. If that doesn’t work, try this link.)

What I love more about this scene (and there are more just as funny) than its hilarity is the message that if you’re a big, strong and powerful Rottweiler, you don’t have to bite a yapping chihuahua’s head off, you need only to pick it up firmly but gently and toss it into the pool. Message delivered and, I would hope, lesson learned!

But there’s yet a deeper message to this video. Instead of an incessantly yapping chihuahua, I hear yelping political leaders, propaganda-spewing Zionists, shrill anti-Semitism crusaders, and raucous warmongers. I don’t, however, see a big, strong and powerful individual, state, court or organization that will get up on its feet and teach the little yapper a lesson it won’t forget. Unless that Rottweiler is we the people.

We can’t toss the yapping politicians, Zionists, antisemitism crusaders, and warmongers into the pool. We can’t dump them in a garbage can or shut them up with one loud bark or a piercing, unequivocal look. But we can hit the streets. We can roar that enough is enough. We can boycott exploitative companies and corporate media. We can go on a general strike. We can give those in power a damn good scare. We can vote the bastards out of office. Because when it comes to size and numbers, we are the Rottweiler, and they are the chihuahuas! And they can thank their lucky stars if we were to be so gentle!

