Listen to an audio recording of Silence:
Silence is not golden; silence is hard like granite, as cold as an iceberg, heavy as an avalanche, empty as a promise made never to be kept, a vacuum where nothing breathes or moves or grows. Silence stands by, with blind eyes, deaf ears, its tongue bitten, its lips sealed, its hands and feet hog-tied. Silence wills ignorance, cowers under the cover of innocence and impotence. Silence poisons and pollutes. Silence belongs in holy places of worship where people pray and seek guidance, succour and forgiveness from the divine and merciful; in graveyards and cemeteries where those left behind grieve and honour their beloved dead. Silence is at home on an island, on a mountain top, by a lake or stream, in a forest, a cave where truth seekers journey to meditate and contemplate life's mysteries and blessings. But silence has no place in public spaces and public discourse, when before our eyes, every day, children, women, unarmed men, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, entire families are slaughtered, injured, starved, driven, displaced, dehumanized and terrorized; when mad men meet in secret to manufacture world war. In the face of genocide and war, silence speaks louder than words. Silence denies and lies like a perjurer on the stand, deceiving and evading truth. Silence defends war criminals with sound and fury, signifying nothing but contempt for the law and the value of human life. Silence suborns witnesses, takes hostages at will and holds them without charge or counsel in solitary confinement. Silence professes impartiality while with cold impunity it sentences and executes. High time to break the silence! Smash it, like glass, with a hammer Shatter and scatter every tiny piece! Stir up one hell of a thunderstorm! Open your mouths and roar! More in Poems
So far everything I've published can be read, commented on and subscribed to for free, and will remain free going forward. This does not mean, of course, that I wouldn't appreciate a small gesture of support in the form of a "tip" that I will put to good use!
For Cryin' Out Loud! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Astonishing, brilliant, beautiful and true. I'm so impressed, Diane, and so grateful that you shared this. Thank you thank you thank you.......
The silence of the anti-war and environmental movements together with celebrities in times like these is shameful! People had better wake up and speak up because we are at the brink of World War III.