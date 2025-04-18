Listen to a recording of Salvation:

when no more children are killed. when no child burns alive in a plastic tent, is blown to pieces or decapitated in bomb attacks or shot in the head by an invisible sniper when no child disappears, perishes and rots, unfound and unaccounted for, under the rubble when no child loses one or both legs, arms, feet, hands, eyes in frantic mechanical procedures without anesthetic, disinfectant or medication when no child starves to death or succumbs to wasting, dehydration, infection or disease when no child loses a mother, a father, sisters, brothers, an entire family and a home to be left all alone without the love that gave them life when no child is arrested, imprisoned, beaten, or raped for belonging to the wrong nationality, religion or race when no child must witness on a daily basis death, destruction, despair, terror, torture, unspeakable things they should never see, but must live with for the rest of their fragile life when no more children are afraid to go to sleep at night and every child wakes up to smile and laugh, to run and play, to explore and learn, to dream another day of their future then and only then, will humanity be worthy of salvation, then and only then, will Jesus Christ not have died, nailed to a cross in the Holy Land, in vain