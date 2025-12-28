Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

On Bondi Beach, flowers mount and amass, an island on the sand, in memory of 15 Jews gunned down by a father and son. Around the world, not a petal, not a bud, not a leaf is laid for the 71,000 Palestinians murdered, massacred, bombed, dismembered, sniped, droned, crushed, burnt, starved to death in Israel’s genocide. On Bondi Beach, thousands gather to light candles for 15 dead and 13 injured Jews. Around the world, not a match is struck, not a spark ignites, not a tea light flickers for the 71,000 dead and 171,192 Palestinians wounded, maimed, traumatized, amputated, and disabled for life. On Bondi Beach, grief and sympathy flow, apologies and outrage abound over the violent deaths of a 10-year old girl, 4 women, 5 seniors, 2 rabbis, 1 married couple. Around the world not one tear is shed, not a cry or moan is heard, no flag lowered to half-mast, no national day of mourning declared to mark the extermination of over 20,179* children, 10,427 women, 4,813 elderly, 300 religious scholars, teachers, preachers and imams, 902 entire families. After Bondi Beach guns laws must be tightened, the right to free speech restricted, pro-Palestinian protests banned, activists arrested and imprisoned to combat antisemitism and crush criticism of Israel. Around the world no arms shipments are stopped, no boycotts announced, no sanctions imposed, no laws enforced against Israel and its enablers. Bondi Beach is how the world equates 4,733.333 nameless, faceless Palestinians and their unknown stories with every Jewish victim whose life, light and legacy are remembered with love. * The quoted numbers are from the Gaza Ministry of Health's report, dated October 7, 2025. These most likely undercounted figures serve more to illustrate the scale of the killing suffered on both sides.