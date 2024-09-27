Listen to an audio recording of Lullaby:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Close your eyes, my precious child, For now’s the time to rest. Go to sleep, my heart, my heart, Your head against my breast. Sweet dreams await you now, my love, Where you shall run and play Along a sunny, sandy beach On a quiet, summer’s day. The wind blows softly in your face, The sea tumbles to the shore, You run, you smile, you laugh out loud, In your dreams there is no war. There are no bombs, there are no planes, No tanks, no soldiers, no fears. You have a home, a school and friends Who cry with joy, not tears. Go to sleep, sweet child, and dream Like the wind you are strong and free. If only for this one short night Let your worries, your sorrows flee. Fear not the night, fear not the dark, Fear not what tomorrow may bring. Close your eyes, and sleep, my heart, While this lullaby I sing. Close your eyes, and forget, dear one, Your hunger, your pain, your fear, For tomorrow when you wake, my love, With you I shall be here. And one day soon, you shall open your eyes. To a world, though far away it may seem, Where not one child must first fall asleep To run free, to hope, to dream. (If any readers out there are composers, please go ahead and welcome to set this lullaby to music! And I'd love to hear what you come up with!)