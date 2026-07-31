For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
2d

And after they have murdered all the Palestinians, they will start on anyone who they deem to be "anti semitic" for criticizing them or their murderous, stolen state.

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5 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

It's obscene what Israel is doing, and has been doing during its entire existence.

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2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
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