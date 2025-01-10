Listen to a reading of How Many More Will You Kill Today?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

How many more will you kill today? How many more children will you murder, mutilate, orphan, starve, traumatize for the rest of what’s left of their fragile lives, their bleak future? How many more women will you massacre, widow, render childless or barren? How many more mothers and wives will your cruelty make weep and mourn until their hearts bleed out? How many more men will you butcher, humiliate, imrpison, torture, emasculate? How many more fathers and husbands will your savagery fill with rage, rancour and hatred? How many more families will you disrupt, disposses, displace and drive from their land into the desert or the sea? How many more bloodlines will you erase from civil records? How many more journalists will you slaughter and silence? How many more doctors and nurses will you target with snipers, drones, robots and boxes rigged to explode? How many more aid trucks will you block, plunder and burn? How many more homes, schools, mosques, bakeries, roads, fields, olive groves will you bomb and obliterate? How many more safe places will you flatten into dust and rubble? How many more tents will you set on fire in the cold night? How many more lies will you fabricate and spread like blow flies and maggots to cover up your atrocities? How many more false accusations will you level against those who call you out, who dare speak the truth? How many more days, weeks, months, years will it take to satiate your lust for more blood, your greed for more land, your rage for more vengeance, your puffed-up pride? How much more will ever be enough to pacify your wild beast, to appease your jealous god? How much farther will you push on down this road of no return? How much deeper will you dig your own grave before you stop? Or will you never stop until you've built your dream upon sand soaked in tears and blood, upon fields sown with skulls and bones?