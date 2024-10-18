Photographs from britiannica.com and British Pathe PLC/PA

As I was furiously working on this piece, I asked myself if I was going too far this time. But watching Max Blumenthal’s Atrocity Inc.: How Israel Sells Its Destruction of Gaza and Al Jazeera’s Investigating War Crimes in Gaza only confirmed what I have always thought: that the only ones who are going too far are the Zionist Israelis and, of course, their American enablers and Western supporters. This genocide on the Palestinian people must be stopped!

Never Again Adolf Hitler

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Never again Adolf Hitler, Yet, Netanyahu is taking his place. From now on monsters, maniacs and fanatics Will wear Bibi’s big ears and fiendish face. Never again goose-stepping Nazis, fomenting racist, fascist claptrap. Yet, Zionists are now spreading hasbara, racial hatred, ethnosupremacist crap. Never again Swastikas, that graphic symbol of terror and hate. Yet, the blue and white Star of David stands for a genocidal apartheid state. Never again Kristallnacht , shattered Jewish shop windows and glass. Yet, after hell broke loose on October 7 Israel’s levelling Gaza to wipe out Hamas. Never again the SS, SA, Luftwaffe, Wehrmacht, Third Reich. Yet, the IDF wreaks death and destruction with 2,000-pound-bomb air strikes. Never again the Gestapo, from whom very few could escape. Yet, in Ben-Gvir's prisons guards torture Palestinians, abuse them and rape. Never again Lebensraum to annex territory and expand. Yet, Israel’s second Nakba is clearing what’s left of historical Palestinian land. Never again Auschwitz, gas ovens and Arbeit macht frei . Yet, in tents, schools, safe zones, under rubble women, children, the sick and elderly die. Never again Final Solution to fulfill Hitler’s diabolical vision. Yet, the General’s Plan for north Gaza will starve or drive out all Palestinians. Never again the Holocaust, six million Jews murdered by Germans. Yet, IDF soldiers post live videos online and exterminate Palestinians like vermin. Once again Nuremberg-style trials, so we can reset history’s clock when Netanyahu, Gallant, Biden, Blinken, Austin stand at The Hague in the prisoners’ dock.

