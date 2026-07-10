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It’s OK to bomb residential buildings, hospitals, schools, universities, mosques, markets, farmland to ash, dust and rubble. But it’s not OK to paint fighter planes red. It’s OK to make money selling weapons that kill babies, murder children, mothers and fathers, and turn villages and towns into toxic garbage dumps and futureless wasteland. But it’s not OK to boycott or sanction Israel or cut all diplomatic ties. It’s OK to call yourself God’s chosen people, and label your enemies human animals, Amalek and terrorists. But it’s not OK to refer to Israel as an ethno-supremacist apartheid state. It’s OK to construct narratives based on lies, fabrications and fantasies, to censor social media and buy compliant influencers. But it’s not OK to report facts on the ground and ask inconvenient questions. It’s OK to pass laws to combat antisemitism and hate speech, and shut down pro-Palestinian protest. But it’s not OK to arrest war criminals and send them to the Hague. It’s OK to recognize a Palestinian state and the right to self-determination. But it’s not OK to establish a sovereign nation on their historical homeland. It’s OK to believe everything they tell you. But it’s never OK to think for yourself.