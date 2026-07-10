For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3d

Insane, isn't it, Diane? We have it so ass backwards. Thanks for making this so plain.

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Judith Dyer's avatar
Judith Dyer
2dEdited

So true. So Perfect

Our so-called Democratic nations have lost all integrity. We are living in a world of lies, grift, corruption and cruelty. How does this affect young citizens trying to make daily decisions about their lives, their values, when their country has none?

I predict more crime, esp. with all the guns out there and more use of drugs to numb the deep despair.

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