Good for Business
a poem
Listen an audio recording of Good for Business:
War is good when it’s good for business, when fighter jets, bombs, missiles, drones and defence systems sell like hot cakes, increasing stock valuations and the net worth of billionaire CEOs. Carpet bombing is good when it’s good for business, when homes, schools, hospitals are bombed to dust, ash and rubble so that vulture real estate developers and predator contracters can swoop in when the war is over and build seaside resorts, fancy hotels, luxury condos and golf courses for rich celebrities, retirees and tourists. Assassination and decapitation are good when they’re good for business, when America can change the regime and install a pliable, corruptible puppet who’s only too willing to hand over the country’s natural resources while impoverishing the population and stomping out human rights. Oil shortages are good when they’re good for business, when refineries and tankers are destroyed, and supply lines are cut off, driving up energy prices and making a shitload of money for oil companies and short sellers. Genocide is good when it’s good for business, when thousands of women, children and unarmed men are murdered, tortured, starved and ethnically cleansed from ancestral lands that Israel claims as its God-given biblical right, using profitable, exportable technology developed and refined to achieve a Zionist expansionist dream. When business is good it doesn’t matter what the Ten Commandments say, the Geneva Conventions, universal humanitarian law. No one gives a good goddamn about Sunday school morality, and esoteric philosophical ethics. What’s good is nowhere to be found in ancient holy books or legal statutes; all that counts is what appears on the bottom line, even if it’s written in blood.
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Zionists are the devil's chosen people! This is a cancer that needs to be treated, if there is even an effective treatment. Zionists in leading positions need to be purged before there's no more hope of any decency in Western civilization!
I read it first and then listened to you expressing how you felt saying the words, I think you managed to include all the after effects of war, the scheming and the dreaming of building contractors, all the future plans in mind hidden behind the curtain, you got hold of them and dragged them out into the daylight refusing to let them remain hidden. Definitely signed off in blood, always the blood pounded out by those sending the missiles into innocent lives.
My only piece of light I have is the knowledge that in this latest attempt by attacking Iran, they are going to fail. I said that from day one, there isn't going to be any regime change or the taking out of this ancient country that prefer no war. I still retain full faith in them.
This morning in the middle of an hours video, one of Iran's latest messages was shown. I can't remember every country Iran put up on screen but the one's I remember are, Japan a child looking skyward after the nuclear bomb had dropped, then Vietnam, Yemen and Palestine all had a person looking skyward. At the end in Arabic and and English these words "Justice For All".
Thank you for your poem telling the truth of what war is all about at the end of it all.