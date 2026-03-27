For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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EGE's avatar
EGE
1d

Zionists are the devil's chosen people! This is a cancer that needs to be treated, if there is even an effective treatment. Zionists in leading positions need to be purged before there's no more hope of any decency in Western civilization!

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Veronica Baker's avatar
Veronica Baker
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I read it first and then listened to you expressing how you felt saying the words, I think you managed to include all the after effects of war, the scheming and the dreaming of building contractors, all the future plans in mind hidden behind the curtain, you got hold of them and dragged them out into the daylight refusing to let them remain hidden. Definitely signed off in blood, always the blood pounded out by those sending the missiles into innocent lives.

My only piece of light I have is the knowledge that in this latest attempt by attacking Iran, they are going to fail. I said that from day one, there isn't going to be any regime change or the taking out of this ancient country that prefer no war. I still retain full faith in them.

This morning in the middle of an hours video, one of Iran's latest messages was shown. I can't remember every country Iran put up on screen but the one's I remember are, Japan a child looking skyward after the nuclear bomb had dropped, then Vietnam, Yemen and Palestine all had a person looking skyward. At the end in Arabic and and English these words "Justice For All".

Thank you for your poem telling the truth of what war is all about at the end of it all.

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