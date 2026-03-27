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War is good when it’s good for business, when fighter jets, bombs, missiles, drones and defence systems sell like hot cakes, increasing stock valuations and the net worth of billionaire CEOs. Carpet bombing is good when it’s good for business, when homes, schools, hospitals are bombed to dust, ash and rubble so that vulture real estate developers and predator contracters can swoop in when the war is over and build seaside resorts, fancy hotels, luxury condos and golf courses for rich celebrities, retirees and tourists. Assassination and decapitation are good when they’re good for business, when America can change the regime and install a pliable, corruptible puppet who’s only too willing to hand over the country’s natural resources while impoverishing the population and stomping out human rights. Oil shortages are good when they’re good for business, when refineries and tankers are destroyed, and supply lines are cut off, driving up energy prices and making a shitload of money for oil companies and short sellers. Genocide is good when it’s good for business, when thousands of women, children and unarmed men are murdered, tortured, starved and ethnically cleansed from ancestral lands that Israel claims as its God-given biblical right, using profitable, exportable technology developed and refined to achieve a Zionist expansionist dream. When business is good it doesn’t matter what the Ten Commandments say, the Geneva Conventions, universal humanitarian law. No one gives a good goddamn about Sunday school morality, and esoteric philosophical ethics. What’s good is nowhere to be found in ancient holy books or legal statutes; all that counts is what appears on the bottom line, even if it’s written in blood.