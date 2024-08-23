Listen to an audio recording of If Joe Biden Were a Swimming Pool:

If Joe Biden were a swimming pool, there would be no deep end, only scummy sides and a cracked floor dotted with such shallow little puddles you could barely wet your toes. If Kamala Harris were a wedding cake, all three tiers would be coated in white icing, decorated with pink roses and crowned with doves but when you cut into her, she’d be made only of hollow cardboard and just for display. If Tony Blinken were a radio station, above constant static, you’d hear only Oldies, short news headlines and 30-second commercials for mouthwash, deodorant and household cleaner, and every day he’d play the same program over and over and over again. If Donald Trump were a backyard barbeque, everyone would have a riotous afternoon of fun and games, beer, burgers and potato salad, only to wind up that evening in the hospital with an e-coli infection or ptomaine poisoning. If Benjamin Netanyahu were a bar of soap, you could work up a thick, frothy lather, but no matter how hard and long you scrubbed and scrubbed and scrubbed, you could never wash the blood, gore and shit from your hands. If Justin Trudeau were a first novel, the front cover would feature a Canadian sunset or a snow-topped mountain range, and on the back there’d be a few nice one-line reviews, but the story would involve stock characters, a weak plot, stilted dialogue, and no message. If the United States were a mansion on the hill, the whole building from the foundation to the roof would be so ramshackle, decrepit and neglected that only rats, roaches and ghosts would live there, and public health authorities would be forced to condemn it for immediate demolition. If the European Union were a supermarket, the windows would be plastered with ads featuring big sales and irresistible bargains, but inside, most of the aisles would be bare, the produce stale and half-rotten, shelves of tins and boxes past the expiry date and radically reduced for quick sale. If the United Kingdom were a country garden, everything but a few tough, deep-rooted weeds would have wilted, withered and gone to seed, but instead of germinating in fertile ground, the seeds would blow away in the wind or dry and die in the setting sun. If NATO were a kindergarten, only little white kids would be admitted and instead of fingerpainting, singing songs, listening to fairy tales, and learning A-B-C, they’d run around playing war games, and shouting, “I’m the King of the Castle and you’re the dirty asshole.” If Gaza were a young woman, after long and painful labour, she would give birth, at last, to many children who would grow up strong and free. (Please feel free to add your own verses in the comments. Can anyone think of who or what might be a rubber duck or a game show?)