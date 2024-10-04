Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

If Keir Starmer were a charity thrift store, all donations would be gratefully accepted from the filthy rich who, for their generosity, would receive equally generous political favours. All items would be priced for the working poor, the unemployed, the disabled, the elderly, the needy to afford, but only after he picked out all the good stuff and kept it for himself. If Boris Johnson were an English breakfast, the eggs would be so overcooked and rubbery, the bacon so burnt on both sides, the beans and tomatoes so salty and runny, and the toast so cold and coated in lard, that you couldn’t even get your dog to eat it. If Emmanuel Macron were a weather report, every day would be warm, sunny and beautiful with only the occasional short disturbance or or passing storm brought on by a low pressure system from the east, and though we'd be kept up-to-date on a daily, maybe even hourly basis, no one would ever know for sure which way the wind is blowing. If Olaf Scholz were a jellyfish— but wait, he has no backbone! If Olaf Scholz were a doormat— but wait, the USA can wipe its feet on him any time it wants! If Olaf Scholz were a pretzel— but wait, like any good German, he can be bent and twisted into any shape that pleases Washington and Tel Aviv. If Jens Stoltenberg were a broom, it’d have a long, straight, wooden handle and stiff wire or plastic bristles, but because using it to sweep up dirt and dust would create only bigger, nastier messes, you could give it instead to witches like Ursula von der Leyen, Annalena Baerbock and Georgia Meloni to ride. If Volodymyr Zelensky were a rubber duck, he could be made to swim and float and dive under the suds with his tail sticking out of the water, but when squeezed, he’d only squeak, not quack like a real duck because he’s just a funny little toy Joey plays with in the bathtub and throws into a corner after he’s had his bubble bath. If Israel were a children’s birthday party, there’d be no hot dogs, no ice cream, no lemonade, no clowns, no presents, and no fun games, only a birthday cake shaped like an F-16 jet or M1A2 Abrams tank, and before the Birthday Boy or Birthday Girl blew out the candles, the cake would explode and no child would live to see or walk again, or celebrate another birthday. If the ICC were a hospital Emergency Room, there’d be a long, long line of victims of violence leading outside the door and around the block, and due to a permanent shortage of medical staff, painkillers, blood transfusions and live-saving supplies, most patients, especially the black and brown ones, would lie screaming and bleeding to death in the waiting room, in the hallway, on the sidewalks before anyone so much as called their names. (Please feel free to add your own verses in the comments. Can anyone think of who or what might be a board game or a fast food chain?)