Hunger in an empty belly gurgles, growls, grows from an ache into a hole you can ignore for a few hours, even live with for two to three months, maybe suppress with a glass of water unless there is no water to be had. Hunger, unsatiated, feeds on the mind and cooks up tantalizing thoughts of bread, rice, meat, fat, sugar. Hunger craves and obsesses, driving the hungry, the sick, the weak and dizzy like dogs into choked streets and ravaged fields, digging through garbage heaps, scrounging over rubble and debris, scavenging for scraps, seeds, weeds, any thing, dead or alive, to swallow, any morsel to quell for a moment the cries of wasting children and limp babies. Hunger, unabating, consumes flesh, muscle, fatty tissue, organs. Hunger picks brittle bones clean like a pack of vultures, leaving only shreds of thin skin, and bits of gristle and hair for a shallow grave. Hunger and the promise of food lures the starving to their death in stampedes and targeted gunfire. For flour, the hungry will pick at the ground like chickens. For food, in any form— fresh, dried out, mouldy, canned, wrapped or bagged— the famished will trample, steal, stab, fight and kill. Hunger, unrelenting, feasts upon the will. Hunger gorges on dignity, carves out the eyes and swallows the light. Hunger devours the soul. But it is not only the hunger for bread that dehumanizes; it is the insatiable hunger for blood, for land, for power, for supremacy that turns human beings into living carcasses. Only hunger, ravenous for justice and freedom nourishes the heart and keeps the spirit alive.