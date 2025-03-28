Listen to an audio recording of Falling:

The West, who has stood on top, who has ruled and commanded, who’s have had everything its way for far too long is teetering on the precipice of presumed privilege and past power. Western pride, its greed, its arrogance, its conviction that we are right, that we are just, that we are entitled, that we are above the laws we make to impose upon others, that we can wage war, murder, destroy, coerce and condemn with God’s eternal blessing, these, our sins, are shaking and splitting the thin, brittle ground beneath our feet. We are crumbling, we are stumbling, we are tumbling, we are spiralling downward, flailing, failing. falling, falling, falling. And there’s not a thing— no safety net, no sudden updraft, no soft landing in sight— nothing but a last-minute prayer to break the fall.