Listen to a recording of Dressed to Kill:

Some people wear Prada, Chanel and Dior From Fifth Avenue and the Champs Elyseés. They’d never be caught dead in public in less Than what’s hot on this season’s runways. Some people wear Gucci, Fendi and Hermés, They accessorize with Louis Vuitton. They wear diamonds, emeralds, rubies and pearls From Graff, Tiffany’s, Harry Winston. Some people wear luxurious mink coats, Russian sable, chinchilla and lynx. They put on shoes of crocodile and iguana To go out in Dubai for drinks. Some people wear Patek Phillipe watches, Omega, Rolex, and Longines. Evenings, they're seen in gowns and tuxedos, During the day, expensive designer jeans. Some people wear exquisite French perfume, And cologne by Nabeel and Creed. They are coiffed by Sassoon and Robin Like movie stars and royalty, indeed! But instead of gold, glitter, and glimmer, Some people wear around their necks Price tags to let Israel’s paymasters know Which figures to write on the cheques. They say money can’t buy happiness, But it can buy some people fame and control. It all depends what’s written on the label: Who makes their clothes or who owns their souls.