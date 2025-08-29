Listen to a recording of Dressed to Kill:
Some people wear Prada, Chanel and Dior From Fifth Avenue and the Champs Elyseés. They’d never be caught dead in public in less Than what’s hot on this season’s runways. Some people wear Gucci, Fendi and Hermés, They accessorize with Louis Vuitton. They wear diamonds, emeralds, rubies and pearls From Graff, Tiffany’s, Harry Winston. Some people wear luxurious mink coats, Russian sable, chinchilla and lynx. They put on shoes of crocodile and iguana To go out in Dubai for drinks. Some people wear Patek Phillipe watches, Omega, Rolex, and Longines. Evenings, they're seen in gowns and tuxedos, During the day, expensive designer jeans. Some people wear exquisite French perfume, And cologne by Nabeel and Creed. They are coiffed by Sassoon and Robin Like movie stars and royalty, indeed! But instead of gold, glitter, and glimmer, Some people wear around their necks Price tags to let Israel’s paymasters know Which figures to write on the cheques. They say money can’t buy happiness, But it can buy some people fame and control. It all depends what’s written on the label: Who makes their clothes or who owns their souls.
It's hard to imagine that world, Diane. I wonder if these people ever think about the things that concern us.
In a MONEY DRIVEN World, the existence of $Billionaires is a CRIME against HUMANITY.
It was only with the advent of movies most people could see pictured the extremes of great wealth at the top of our Pyramid System.
Christ Jesus knew what was happening with all his admonitions about the rich. James 5 is even more descriptive:
Go to now, you rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are moth eaten.
Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. You have heaped treasure together for THE LAST DAYS.
Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by FRAUD, cries: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord Almighty........................
The Living Bible is unfolding before our eyes and people don't see it.