For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

It's hard to imagine that world, Diane. I wonder if these people ever think about the things that concern us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
2d

In a MONEY DRIVEN World, the existence of $Billionaires is a CRIME against HUMANITY.

It was only with the advent of movies most people could see pictured the extremes of great wealth at the top of our Pyramid System.

Christ Jesus knew what was happening with all his admonitions about the rich. James 5 is even more descriptive:

Go to now, you rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are moth eaten.

Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. You have heaped treasure together for THE LAST DAYS.

Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by FRAUD, cries: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord Almighty........................

The Living Bible is unfolding before our eyes and people don't see it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture