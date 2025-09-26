For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Frank Lambert
1d

Good to see the protestors in Victoria, Diane by people fighting for truth and justice.

I remember back in the last several months of 2002 and first several months of 2003, I participated in massive anti-war marches in San Francisco, Ca. but they didn't stop the Bush/Cheney regime from bombing Iraq and Afghanistan, or occupying those countries, causing so much death, destruction, misery and suffering.

I still think the best way to stop tyrants dictators and war-mongering governments are nationwide general strikes, shutting down commerce, the hospitality industries, and even agricultural work on big corporate farms. Even though the oligarchs and super-rich have more money that they could ever spend or need, they don't like losing a dollar. But this takes an effective effort by working-class people united and sticking together and our needs are met. Definitely not an easy task with so many up to their ears in debt.

tre peperoncini
3h

I am encourage by any signs that Canadians are are being to awaken and are demonstrating. Though its still so disheartening that read that only hundreds gathered, especially when such events have no admission fee, but Canadians will gather in 10`s of thousands and pay +100$ dollars to watch a hockey game? But hey, its never been possible to understand the mind of Maple Leaf fans.

