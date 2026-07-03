For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5d

Agreement incapability sounds like an essential for this one. But maybe that's who you designed this for.

I love that the Iranian negotiating team isn't even willing to talk to the Americans. That would be such a waste of time.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
5d

"You can also badmouth your opponent and declare yourself the WINNER regardless of the outcome."

Now, THIS is a game I could love... But I think I'll stay with Uno or Cards Against Humanity.

Excellent post! Have you built a prototype board and card set yet? I could see a game company interested in it, especially with Donnie T's endorsement. LOL!

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