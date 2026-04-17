A Simple Paradigm
a poem inspired by a quote from Robert Fisk's The Great War for Civilization: The Conquest of the Middle East
Listen to an audio recording of A Simple Paradigm:
We bomb. They suffer. — Robert Fisk, from The Great War for Civilization: The Conquest of the Middle East* We bomb. They die, blown to pieces, shredded, torn limb from limb. They burn to death. They bleed to death. Their mutilated bodies rot in the hot sun, the scorched air, the blood-soaked sand. We bomb. They lose. They lose their homes. their schools, their hospitals, their mosques, their land, their dreams, their future. Children lose their parents. Parents lose their children. Some lose their entire family. Many lose everything. We bomb. They flee cities and towns on fire in crowded vehicles on roads open to attack. They shelter in refugee camps, in flimsy plastic tents among dust, ash and rubble. They scavenge through toxic filth for no fresh food, no clean water, no medicine. They have nowhere safe. It’s a simple paradigm: We bomb. They suffer. Except those who survive never forget. * By “we” Fisk refers to Bush and Blair’s War on Terror against Iraq and by implication their Western allies. Anyone who wants to understand what Western powers have done to the Middle East in the name of civilization should put Robert Fisk’s award-winning book be at the top of their Must Read List. Graphically and masterfully, he not only reveals how mercilessly history repeats itself, but also documents how with each successive war the human species takes savagery, depravity and criminality to a new extreme. This has been all too evident since October 8, 2023.
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That's telling it like it is, Diane!
The Truth, the whole Truth and nothing but the Truth, so help us God!
Diane you have the perfect voice for poetry, I always read through first and then listen to you bringing it to life.
Aye, all those things we do and in doing so show the rest of the world who the real terrorists are, ever becoming more uncivilized if we choose to believe in what our leaders tell us.