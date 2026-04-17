For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
3d

That's telling it like it is, Diane!

The Truth, the whole Truth and nothing but the Truth, so help us God!

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Veronica Baker's avatar
Veronica Baker
3d

Diane you have the perfect voice for poetry, I always read through first and then listen to you bringing it to life.

Aye, all those things we do and in doing so show the rest of the world who the real terrorists are, ever becoming more uncivilized if we choose to believe in what our leaders tell us.

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6 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
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