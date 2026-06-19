Listen to an audio recording of Dance!

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Dance, dance your demonic dance! Wave your arms and kick your legs around your American-made missiles, your 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, your Stinger Drones and Apache helicopters, your mighty F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, your angels of death and destruction! Dance, dance your demonic dance! Leap light-footed and gleefully through the dust and rubble of bombed homes, hospitals and schools, through the black ash of burnt tents, over cratered fields and broken roads, over razed villages and charred olive groves, across bulldozed, blood-soaked land promised to you by ancient prophets! Dance, dance your demonic dance! Twist, twirl and turn circles over the dismembered, decapitated, mutilated and murdered children and babies, over lifeless boys and girls shot with a single bullet to the head and chest, over the scattered, splattered corpses of future terrorists and their dead mothers! Dance, dance your demonic dance! Swing and sing your shrill songs of moral, spiritual victory! Shake and sway, night and day, until you dance yourselves into the scorched ground so that, when at last, you are dead and buried, the ghosts of your holy Holocaust may rise, arm-in-arm, to dance upon your foul graves!