For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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X K's avatar
X K
5dEdited

Diane - I simply had to hear it, rather than just read it, it had to be given "voice." I anxiously awaited the denouement, that their open-ended chants and gyrations like whirling dervishes in celebration of “La’mavet!” – “To death!” – for others would befall them. May it be soon, and exponentially experienced in horror and degradation and depravity as they have meted out.

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
5d

Dance! Dance into the fiery pit of hell, zionist genocidaires! (We won't be putting the fires out.)

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