For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EGE's avatar
EGE
2d

To all decent Americans, you'd better wake up! You're ruled by the filth of the earth. Three more years of Trump, and you won't know your country anymore!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
2d

Interesting idea. Perhaps we could turn the Island into a sort of reverse Running Man and let people bet on how long each pedophile will last.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane Engelhardt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture