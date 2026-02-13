Listen to an audio recording of Epstein Island:

Once upon a time on Epstein’s island in the beautiful south Caribbean Sea, rich, influential and powerful men holidayed in perfect luxury. Princes, presidents, and prime ministers, executives, oligarchs, stars and lords were flown on Epstein’s Lolita Express, and served champagne with young girls onboard. While some men go golfing in Palm Springs and others hunt lions and grizzly bears, Epstein’s big pals got their rocks off raping teenage girls in sexy underwear. Jeffrey Epstein was one really cool cat with connections in all the right places. A successful financier and skilled manipulator, he charmed his way into his targets’ good graces. Of course, Epstein had a willing accomplice, youngest daughter of media mogul Maxwell. Slavishly, Ghislaine procured vulnerable girls To add to Epstein’s underage brothel. The young women and girls were pretty and sweet; after all, Jeffrey Epstein had impeccable taste. Before handing them over to his lascivious pals he made sure that no girl was chaste. Far away from wives, families and the press, Epstein’s island was a paedophile’s paradise where men could indulge in pure debauchery and every deviant sort of sexual vice. Jeffrey Epstein was no one’s dummy or fool. He took videos and kept a little black book which is why when he got sent to prison they locked him up where no guards could look. They say Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, Ghislaine Maxwell keeps quiet in her cell. But now the DOJ has six million files that could blow Trump and his cronies to hell! Alas, only a scapegoat or two will stand trial and be convicted of their degenerate crimes for the rot goes too deep, the stench heaven-high in these lawless and licentious times. The best solution, I say, is to exile these men to Epstein’s island where, like blood brothers, the whole sick bunch can have their fun sodomizing and cannibalizing each other. And when the last man is down on his knees, begging for mercy through his darkest night, a slow, lonely, ignominious death will serve the dirty son-of-a-bitch right!