All They're Not Saying
a re-write of "Give Peace a Chance" to fit the times. My apologies to the spirit of John Lennon!
Listen to an audio recording of All They’re Not Saying:
Wartime is always a time of silencing, uniformity of opinion, racism, incitement and hatred; absolute enlistment in service of propaganda, the end of tolerance and the persecution of anyone who dares step out of line. Gideon Levy, The Killing of Gaza: Reports on a Catastrophe ALL THEY'RE NOT SAYING One, two, three, four! Everybody’s talking ’bout Terrorism, racism, fascism, MAGA-ism, tribalism, Zionism, Fighting anti-Semitism, ism, ism, ism, ism All they’re not saying is give peace a chance All they’re not saying is give peace a chance Everybody’s trying to Escalate to de-escalate, dictate not negotiate, obfuscate, bloviate, Bring all the hostages back, launch on Hamas more attacks All they’re not saying is give peace a chance All they’re not saying is give peace a chance Everybody’s talking ‘bout Democracy, autonomy, victory over tyranny, hegemony, can't you see It’s all one big catastrophe All they’re not saying is give peace a chance All they’re not saying is give peace a chance Everybody’s talking ‘bout Trump, Musk, Netanyahu, Trump, Zelensky, Putin, Musk, Trump Good guys, bad guys, my, oh my, bye-bye! All they’re not saying is give peace a chance All they’re not saying is give peace a chance Why’s nobody talking ’bout Ending genocide, the threat of nuclear suicide, Animosities, atrocities—when will people wake up and see All they are saying is give war a chance All they are saying is give war a chance All they are saying is give war a chance All they are saying is give war a chance (Any rappers out there who can do a better rendition?)
Great poem, Diane.
Europe seems to be in a war frenzy.
How do citizens there feel, I wonder, about more senseless killing in an unwinnable war and, of course, more austerity so they can fund this never ending slaughter?
Very good Diane. I couldn’t agree more. I love that song and it’s on my playlist. Every time it comes up I turn it up and start singing along. Another one is “Imagine” by the late, timeless John Lennon, as well.