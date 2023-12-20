Listen to the author reading “A Child is Born”.

Four days from today, Christians around the world will celebrate the birth of a child in a stable in Bethlehem, two thousand and twenty-four years ago. In the long, dark days that follow the triumph of Christ's birth fewer than 100 kilometers away in Gaza, children will be killed, children will be maimed, children will be orphaned, children will be starved, children will be traumatized, children will be born, on bloody sheets, on filthy floors, in plastic tents, in mud and rubble, unheralded, uncrowned, unworshipped, unpraised, unknown. And when a child is born to be murdered by bombs or bullets before he can walk and speak, read and write; when another child is born to die of starvation or disease before she can grow up to become a doctor, a teacher, a poet, a mother; when one more child is born to be driven into the desert where they have no home, no school, no playground, no hospital, no hope and no future, will our sins be forgiven, will our souls be saved? Who among Christians will gather each year and honour on a silent, holy night the birth of Gaza's martyred children?