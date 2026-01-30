Watching a live-streamed genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023 has overwhelmed me with such rage, revulsion, despair, frustration, horror, sorrow, and anguish that the only way I’ve been able to keep this maelstrom of emotion from growing a malignant tumour is to write the poems that you have seen published here on Substack. But what good does it do, to write poetry? I found this answer in a quote from novelist Salman Rushdie:

A poem cannot stop a bullet. A novel can’t defuse a bomb. But we are not helpless. We can sing the truth and name the liars.

The act of writing poetry, however, is not enough; that’s why I’ve collected 24 poems into an e-book for sale ($20.00 CAD).

Because it would be unethical for me to profit in any way from the immense and prolonged suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, I will be donating all proceeds to the CJPME Foundation’s Emergency Aid for Gaza: Food and Medicine. Why this organization? For one thing, they are not among the 37 NGOs that Israel banned on the most spurious grounds. For another, CJPME has been working with partners to provide food aid, fuel and medical supplies to Gaza in addition to actively promoting human rights and indigenous rights nationally and internationally. You can check out the organization here.

To avoid shipping and printing costs and to ensure that all but a minimal fee goes to humanitarian aid, Write My Name will be available only in pdf format for the time being.

I ask you to encourage friends, family, acquaintances, colleagues and comrades to buy the collection rather than sharing or copying it. Sharing or copying presents no financial loss to me personally, but it does mean a loss to the people who would otherwise be at the receiving end.

You can order Write My Name here. A collection of essays is also available for those who may not be into poetry.

Thank you for your compassion and support for a very urgent cause!