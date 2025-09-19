Listen to a recording of Wildfire:

It doesn’t take much, these days, to spark a wildfire in conditions rife with reckless rot and hot spots. A lightning strike, a shaft of sunlight heating shards of glass, a cigarette carelessly thrown from a car window, a campfire left smouldering, a spray of sparks from a train screeching along rusty tracks, and there you have it: a wildfire on your hands. Flames burst and catch bone-dry grass, spreading fire that snakes and sweeps through brush and bush, driven and fueled by strong, hot winds. Parched underbrush ignites, lighting trees and shooting sparks and embers into the rippling, shuddering air, combusting brittle branch and twisted limb, candling skyward into flailing crowns and burning down through the floor and deep into the roots. First feet, then miles and acres, the fire consumes fields, farms, valleys, razes homes and buildings, panicking residents as they flee for their lives. Wider, higher, the flames roar up hillsides and mountainsides, incinerating everything in their path, until there’s a raging hellfire no rain cloud can extinguish, no plane can waterbomb, no retardant can smother, no firefighters can battle with hose, axe and machine. And when the blaze burns itself out, all that’s left is skeletal structures, blackened ruins, torched trees, charred stumps, smoking roots and scorched earth. In beds of incubating soot and ash, cones crack, pods pop, seeds split. When at last rain falls for days and nights on fertile ground, what strange, new life will be born at last to rise?