For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
4dEdited

Who in their right mind would ever want to be a zionist? No sane and moral person would!

Thank you for summarizing Dopfner's speech. I don't think my blood pressure could stand it. Germany seems to be sleepwalking itself back into a fascist society with the help of the zionists. Haven't they learned anything in the past 80 years? Sigh!

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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
4d

Zionism is not Judaism, or Jewish. Zionism is Nazism in Jewish clothing.

Zionism is racism. Zionism is Genocidism. Zionism is child-murderism. Israel is the Genocidish State. In the third century B.C.E. , as recorded in the Book of Daniel, the Macedonian Greek overlords obscenely desecrated the Temple in Jerusalem in some way that was described as "the abomination of desolation, standing where it ought not". We now have, in our own time, an abomination of desolation writ large, standing where it ought not, in occupied Palestinian lands, and it is the entity calling itself "Israel".

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