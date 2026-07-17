On May 11, Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer CE, delivered a keynote speech to the World Jewish Congress Governing Board, representatives of Jewish communities from around the world, diplomats, and senior government officials responsible for combating antisemitism. This speech was given during a week of events in Geneva to commemorate 90 years since the WJC’s founding with the focus on rising antisemitism, global extremism and the security of Jewish communities world wide.

First off, who is Mathias Döpfner? With a background in business, journalism and publishing, he heads up one of the largest media companies in Germany and Europe, and one that, in addition to owning several German radio and television outlets, publishes the popular Bild and Bild am Sonntag and numerous European and international newspapers magazines including Politico. In his own words, Döpfner is a non-Jewish Zionist “with all my heart out of conviction and with passion”. A close associate of Benjamin Netanyahu, he was described upon receiving the Medal of Honor from Israeli president Isaac Herzog as “one of the most prominent and courageous voices in Europe in the long standing fight against antisemitism and a staunch supporter of the state of Israel.” In other words, Herr Döpfner is a good German who has learned all the right lessons from history.

Now, what did he say? Besides praising Israel as “the only imperfect democracy in a region dominated by fairly perfect, which means incredibly brutal, dictatorships”, and calling the Hamas attack on October 7 as the “most brutal attack against Jews after the Shoah”, Döpfner devoted his 33-minute “never again” style speech to the threat of antisemitism. There is a lot to unpack, but most importantly according to Döpfner:

Since October 7, antisemitism has become “a global export hit” and a “pop culture phenomenon” that is spreading like a virus among young people in universities, the arts and culture scene and on social media, and affecting intellectuals who instead of fighting against authoritarianism and “agents of historical amnesia” are acting as “cold-blooded and heartless” opportunists that “pander to the Islamist influence Zeitgeist.”

Germany has 17 antisemitism commissioners “at the national and state level with legions of staff” who have been doing splendid work.

The true causes of antisemitism are envy for Israel’s overwhelming achievements in business, science, culture, medicine and technology.

To combat antisemitism, he proposed 5 measures:

A zero tolerance policy towards open hatred of Jews, including the expulsion of all antisemites. Preferential immigration and citizenship for Jews in order to make Europe more culturally Jewish and to counteract Muslim immigration. Consistent curbing of antisemitism on social media. Exposure of “vogue ideology” as a Trojan horse for antisemitism and Islamism under the guise of decolonization, anti-racism, social justice and green climate activism. The establishment of more Holocaust memorials so that we will not stop remembering.

Of course, Herr Döpfner could hardly detail in only 33 minutes exactly how his proposals are to be implemented though you can probably imagine a Kristallnacht-style purge of toxic “woke” movements and concentration camps for antisemites. He did deliver, however, these salient lessons from history: “That antisemitism is an existential problem for humanity”, and “If the west does not defeat antisemitism, it will destroy itself.”

He concluded his speech by calling for a “turn toward a powerful democracy, a turn toward genuine freedom, a turn toward true tolerance with the awareness that true tolerance must never again be tolerant toward intolerance.” In another feat of linguistic acrobatics, he claimed that “it is not Zionism that is racism; it is anti-Zionism that is racism”. Furthermore,

Whether Jew or non-Jew, anyone for whom democracy, freedom and humanity truly matter must be a Zionist. Anyone who cares about an open society, about our way of life should proudly declare it. We shall all be Zionists.

Under the guise of anti-racism, tolerance and democracy, Döpfner delivered a racist, intolerant and fascist speech that, reminiscent of Julius Streicher, the convicted Nazi war criminal and publisher of the virulently antisemitic Der Stürmer, essentially made Zionism interchangeable with Nazism. His perverted idea of democracy, freedom, human rights and tolerance is basically a warmed-up dish of Nazi left-overs, salt-and-peppered to mask the mould and the rot. To swallow it whole, as he would have us do under moral obligation, would give humanity a lethal case of food poisoning.

My personal answer to this man who, like too many German political figures, has turned collective guilt and shame into overt sycophancy and crass opportunism is this revised version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the Cole Porter song sung by Frank Sinatra and Celeste Holmes in the 1956 film, High Society:

Who Wants to Be a Zionist?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Who wants to be a Zionist? I don’t! Build Jewish settlements everywhere? I don’t! Who wants a Greater Israel? Greater Israel is just another hell. Who wants to drown in blood and gore? I don’t! Who wants more bombs and F-16s? I don’t! Who wants war on seven fronts? I don’t! 'Cause I want a free Palestine! Who wants to be a Zionist? I don’t! Who wants to commit genocide? I don’t! Who wants Palestinian children shot? Palestinian children shot? I do not! Who wants to own the narrative? I don’t! And flood media with hasbara? I don’t! Who wants to control your mind? I don’t! 'Cause I want a free Palestine! Who wants to be a Zionist? I don’t! And rule over the Middle East? I don’t! Who wants to obliterate Iran? Obliterate Iran? No way I can! Who wants to be chosen by God? I don’t! Who wants to cleanse the Gaza Strip? I don’t! Who wants the West Bank, East Jerusalem? I don’t 'cause I want a free Palestine.

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