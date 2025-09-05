What's Your Excuse?
My thoughts on the excuses made by those people of influence who choose to say very little and do nothing
What’s your excuse, Prime Minister?
You can’t show too much sympathy for the Palestinians without looking like you support Hamas?
As a nice Canadian, you stand, first and foremost, in solidarity with your G7 buddies?
The g-word is just not in your vocabulary?
What’s your excuse, Minister of Foreign Affairs?
You hold fast to the belief that Israel has the right to defend itself against violent terrorists who seek to destroy it?
Your Number One priority, as you’ve repeatedly made clear, is to bring the hostages home?
Your government is already trying to do everything possible to bring about a two-state solution?
What’s your excuse, Elected Representative?
The last thing you want to do is alienate a significant number of loyal voters in the next election?
You’ll lose the generous financial support of influential donors to a better-funded candidate?
You could reduce your chances of rising to leader or presidential candidate if you stray too far from the party line?
What’s your excuse, Your Royal Highness?
You’re constitutionally obliged to stay out of political issues; therefore it behooves you to conduct yourself at all times with sovereign impartiality, dignity and decorum?
Considering all the charities to which you donate, it’s enough to express upon occasion your heartfelt sympathy for the suffering and hardship of the Palestinian people?
You make use of your strong ties to Middle Eastern monarchs to put in a good word when appropriate?
What’s your excuse, Holy Father?
Just recently, you’ve joined Latin and Greek Patriarchs in calling for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the safe flow of humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians?
When possible, you lead a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace during which you implore the Blessed Virgin to intercede and bring about peace?
You have deep, abiding faith in the wisdom and mercy of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, and the power of prayer?
What’s your excuse, Your Honour?
The wheels of justice turn slowly?
There are thousands and thousands of documents to pore over before you and the other 14 judges can arrive at a final ruling that, given the gravity of the charges against Israel, will have enormous consequences not only for the parties involved in the case, but for the world at large?
You’re being watched?
What’s your excuse, Four-Star General?
A military intervention will only escalate the conflict and result in more death and destruction?
Any operation under the principle of the Responsibility to Protect must first be authorized by the UN Security Council; besides which it’s logistically just too complicated?
You wouldn’t want to endanger the lives of your troops when there is no direct threat to your own national security?
What’s your excuse, International Celebrity?
You don’t want your publisher, producer or agent to dump you or have your lucrative contact cancelled?
Worse than seeing the sales of your books, records, and movies plummet is the risk of jeopardizing your chances of becoming nominated, let alone winning, a prestigious award?
You’d hate like hell to be put on the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Top Ten Worst Global Anti-Israel/Anti-Semitic Incidents?
What’s your excuse, Social Media Influencer?
You publish only those ideas, opinions and sentiments that attract the most attention and garner the highest number of “Likes”?
You don’t want to lose subscribers or advertisers, or alienate potential subscribers and advertisers?
What about Sudan? What about Somalia? What about the Congo? What about Ukraine? It’s not up to you to save the whole fucking world just because you’re famous!
What’s your excuse, Good Christian?
The Bible says that God blesses those who bless Israel?
You faithfully await the restoration of Greater Israel and the Second Coming of Christ so that along with all true believers and converts you may rise to Glory in the Rapture?
You love your fellow man and neighbour as Jesus commands, but according to a ranking system because, let’s face it, you have only so much brotherly love to go around?
What’s your excuse, Ordinary Citizen?
You can’t afford to risk losing your job?
Your family and friends won’t want anything more to do with you?
This whole thing will end one way or the other without you?
There are a thousand excuses, and who doesn’t have at least one, or three or more. But, why not come right out with the real excuse: This genocide is not happening to you.
For Cryin' Out Loud! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And all those excuses are lousy.
I'm seeing people in my small community more visibly supporting Gaza. A small grocery store has a table on their porch where you can sign letters to our political reps in support of Gaza -- a gutsy move. I made a point of thanking the owner and, of course, signing and mailing a letter.
No more excuses! Let's stop the bloody genocide. It's gone on for far too long.
4. Just too unpleasant to talk about?
Again, nice job, Dianne.