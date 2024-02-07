Listen to the author reading What Good?

What good is protesting and marching when the doors of government are locked, the windows closed, the lights turned off and your elected officials have all gone home where they will not see you or hear you; when all they ever want from you are your votes, but never your voices? What good is signing petitions and writing letters when the war machine grinds on, fueled by your tax dollars and squandered on bombs, tanks, fighter planes, drones, and ammunition for bloody foreign conflicts instead of at home for health care, education, housing, environmental protection, climate mitigation, social security, infrastructure? What good is showing anger, sorrow or sympathy when the men and women who have the power to end the slaughter have hearts of stone, ice in their veins, blood on their hands, no backbone and no conscience; when politicians play Follow the Leader regardless of the dark path this game leads them down and the hell on earth they inflict upon innocents; when their hubris and sanctimony have dug them in so deep that they cannot, they will not change course? What good is speaking out on social media against genocide, destruction, displacement, suffering and starvation when vicious strangers label you an anti-Semite, a Nazi, a terrorist sympathizer, a Holocaust denier; when people cannot drop their protective shields long enough to listen, read, reflect and question; when the like-minded are the only ones you can engage with inside an echo chamber? Yet, what good is doing nothing? What good is looking away? What good is making excuses? What good is staying silent? What good will it serve to wonder when this war is over how on earth such horror was allowed to happen?