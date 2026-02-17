Canadian political leaders mourn the victims of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia / CBC News

On week ago, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar entered Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, armed with a long gun and a modified handgun, and killed 7 young teenagers and a teacher before committing suicide. 2 of the 27 wounded were airlifted to Vancouver in critical condition. Before going to the school, the shooter had killed her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother in their home.

The reaction to Canada’s 13th school shooting since 1975 was of deep shock, profound sadness and utter bewilderment that such devastating tragedy could strike in a small, closely-knit community in northeastern British Columbia. In a somber House of Commons, Prime Minister Mark Carney, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP deputy leader, and the leaders of the Bloc-Québecois and Green Party delivered their heartfelt sympathies, condolences and prayers to the families. While attending a vigil in Tumbler Ridge, an emotional David Eby, British Columbia’s Premier, assured the community that all steps would be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Flags flew at half-mast and a national day of mourning was declared. France, the UK, India, Norway, Finland among other countries sent messages of condolence.

With tears in his voice, Prime Minister Carney ended his short statement to the press with:

We will get through this! We will learn from this!

It is tragic indeed, it is devastating, it is heart-breaking when children so close to home are the victims of such senseless, random violence. But should not politicians, should not everyone, look for a moment, if they are sincere in their grief and their desire to learn, beyond Tumbler Ridge?

Since October 2023, at least 21,000 children have been killed in Gaza, an average of 28 per day, and 45,000 wounded, many disabled for life. In Sudan, 8 children were killed in a single incident last week; 3,140 grave child rights violations were reported in the last year. Since 2022, 2,405 children have been killed in Ukraine. According to the UN, 2024 was one of the worst years in history for children in conflict zones.

From Palestine to Myanmar, Haiti to Sudan, the world is experiencing the highest number of conflicts since the World War II. Almost 19 per cent of the world’s children – over 473 million – now live in conflict zones, and 47.2 million have been displaced by conflict and violence.

So I have to say: No, Mr. Carney, we will not get through this.

We will not get through this until your government, and here I include all governments, put children, not business, first.

We will not get through this until your government backs up fine words with serious, committed action.

We will not get through this until your government prioritizes children’s education, health, welfare and safety above financing militarization and war.

We will not get through this until your government ends child poverty and homelessness, and makes sure that every child comes to school and goes to bed with a full stomach.

We will not get through this until your government provides affordable, accessible and adequate daycare for the children of working mothers and fathers.

We will not get through this until your government ensures that every handicapped, disabled, disadvantaged and troubled child has access to the emotional, psychological, mental and physical support that they and their parents and caregivers need.

We will not get through this until your government takes effective measures to prevent the bullying of children in schools, in public and on the internet.

We will not get through this until your government makes every public place safe for children to learn, play, explore and grow.

We will not get through this until your government delivers for every child clean air to breathe, safe water to drink, healthy food to eat, and a pollution-free environment to thrive in.

We will not get through this until your government rigorously enforces laws that protect children and teenagers from sexual abuse, sexual violence, and sex trafficking.

We will not get through this until your government puts a permanent end to the production and distribution of all forms of child pornography.

We will not get through this until your government lifts and no longer imposes economic sanctions on other countries that cause harm and suffering to children.

We will not get through this until your government unequivocally condemns every country, be it an ally or an opponent, that engages in the murder, abduction, imprisonment and execution of children.

We will not get through this until your government closes all loopholes that facilitate the direct or indirect transfer of weapons, parts and any form of military aid to countries like Israel that murder, maim, orphan and deliberately target children in a genocidal campaign.

We will not get through this until your government consistently and adequately funds international organizations that advocate children’s rights and provide humanitarian aid to children and their families.

We will not get through this until your government works tirelessly toward building a healthy, hopeful future for everyone’s children, for their children and their children’s children.

No, Mr. Carney, we will not get through this, we will not have learned a single thing until our hearts mourn not only for our lost children, but equally for theirs, no matter how far away.

P.S. I have sent this essay to Prime Minister Carney, Premier David Eby, my MP and MLA. You are welcome to use it in part or whole should you want to do the same.

Tip jar

Food and medicine for Gaza

All tips will go to CJPME Foundation’s Emergency Aid for Gaza: Food and Medicine.