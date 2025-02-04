Vultures
a poem that grew out of a comment I made on The Blood Bag Economy by Kathleen Wallace
Listen to reading by the author:
First, they want your money: the money you work hard for, the money you need to feed your kids and pay the rent, the money you try to stretch until the next pay cheque or credit card payment, every little bit of money you manage to save for a rainy day. Then, every four years or so, they want your votes, though what they promise you’ll never see. After that, they want your consent, your fealty, your silence. In the meantime, they want access to your personal information, your financial history, your preferences, your habits, your thoughts, your secrets, so they can sell you what you think you need but can’t afford, what never really makes you happy though that’s what they want you to believe: that if you keep giving them your money, your votes, your consent, your fealty, your silence one day you will be living, happy and free, on cloud nine. Now, they want your blood! Or the blood of your young children, so that they will be the first to live forever while you struggle, slave, sweat, shiver, slowly starve or sicken to death. Dear God, what will they want next? Your bones to grind and make their bread? Link to Kathleen Wallace's essay: The Blood Bag Economy
We live in an age of unregulated greed and it is destroying us, our world and civilization. It must be stopped. A world which sits only on the blood-soaked dollar is a base and immoral world. Look at the US, the richest country on earth where the average American has the poorest quality of life in the developed world. What a joke.
Accurate. Pay to be born pay to die.