Screen shot of clip on Judging Freedom

What was said:

Trump:

Well, you know how I feel about the Gaza Strip. I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate. The level of debt on the Gaza Strip is just incredible, and I’ve said it, I don’t understand why Israel ever gave it up. Israel owned it. It wasn’t this man’s (gesturing toward Netanyahu sitting next to him) so I can say he wouldn’t have given it up. I know him very well, there’s no way, They took oceanfront property and they gave it to people for peace. How did that work out? Not good. He gave it away for good intention and it didn’t work out that way.

Netanyahu:

I think what the President talked about, first of all, is to give people a choice. You know Gaza, Gazans were closed in. In any other place, including the arenas of battle, I mean whether it’s Ukraine or Syria or any other place, people could leave. Gaza was the only place where they locked them in. We didn’t lock them in. They’re locked in and what is wrong with giving people a choice. Now, we’ve been talking, including over lunch about some countries, I won’t go into them right now, that are saying, you know, if Gazans want to leave, we want to take them in and I think this is, this the right thing to do. If you give, you know it’s gonna take years to rebuild Gaza. In the meantime, people can have an option. The President has a vision. Countries are responding to that vision. We’re working on it. I hope we’ll have good news for you.

What was really said:

#1 Shithead: Jesus fuckin’ Christ, #2 Shithead, what was Israel thinking? If I’d got my grubby hands on a prime piece of oceanfront real estate like Gaza, those poor suckers would’ve been gone long ago, just like our glorious ancestors did to the wild Indians! I’d be making a fucking killing! Peace? Whaddaya want with peace, for Chrissakes? Peace is for pussies, you know that!

#2 Shithead: Like we talked about over burgers and beer, #1 Shithead, the only way to deal with those fucking terrorists is to make one thing perfectly clear, and that’s get the fuck out or we’ll bomb the shit out of you. By the way, it’s not my fault that these low-life animals still haven’t got the message after 16 months of morally defending ourselves from Hamas’s genocidal attack on October 7. And it’s not my fault that Hamas’s reign of terror has made Gaza into a prison. It all about choice: leave or die. Simple as that! Anyway, I’m pretty sure we can bribe, blackmail or coerce some dumb fucker to take in whoever’s still alive. And if coercion doesn’t work, we can always assassinate the leadership.

#1 Shithead: Don’t forget, #2 Shithead, I’d be more’n happy to send my boys in to orchestrate a coup!

#2 Shithead: Sounds like a plan! I always knew I could count on a man of vision like you, #1 Shithead! Golly gee, I can’t wait to spread the good news!

